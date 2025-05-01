Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Ionic Bonding
10. Chemical Bonding / Ionic Bonding / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does the strength of ionic bonds affect the melting point of ionic compounds?
A
Stronger ionic bonds result in higher melting points.
B
Weaker ionic bonds result in higher melting points.
C
Stronger ionic bonds result in lower melting points.
D
The strength of ionic bonds does not affect melting points.
