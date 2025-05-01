Skip to main content
Ions and the Octet Rule
Ions and the Octet Rule
Evaluate the process of forming a cation from magnesium.
Magnesium loses two electrons from its outer shell, achieving a configuration similar to neon.
Magnesium loses one electron to fill its s subshell, achieving a configuration similar to neon.
Magnesium gains one electron to fill its s subshell, achieving a configuration similar to neon.
Magnesium gains two electrons to fill its p subshell, achieving a configuration similar to neon.
