Problem 4 Evaluate the process of forming a cation from magnesium. A Magnesium loses two electrons from its outer shell, achieving a configuration similar to neon. B Magnesium loses one electron to fill its s subshell, achieving a configuration similar to neon. C Magnesium gains one electron to fill its s subshell, achieving a configuration similar to neon. D Magnesium gains two electrons to fill its p subshell, achieving a configuration similar to neon.