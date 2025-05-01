Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Ions and the Octet Rule
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Ions and the Octet Rule
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Ions and the Octet Rule / Problem 2
Problem 2
When forming a cation, from which shell are electrons removed first?
A
The shell with the most electrons.
B
The shell with the least electrons.
C
The lowest shell number (lowest n value).
D
The highest shell number (highest n value).
AI tutor
0
Show Answer