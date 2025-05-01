Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Ions and the Octet Rule
Ions and the Octet Rule
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Ions and the Octet Rule / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the electron configuration of a sodium ion (Na
+
)?
A
1s
2
2s
2
2p
5
B
1s
2
2s
2
2p
6
3s
2
C
1s
2
2s
2
2p
6
D
1s
2
2s
2
2p
6
3s
1
