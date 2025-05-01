Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Isotopes
Isotopes
4. Atoms and Elements / Isotopes / Problem 4
Problem 4
An element has two isotopes: one with a mass number of 35 and 75% abundance, and another with a mass number of 37 and 25% abundance. What is the average atomic mass of the element?
A
35.5
B
35.0
C
36.0
D
37.0
