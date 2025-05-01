Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Isotopes
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Isotopes
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
4. Atoms and Elements / Isotopes / Problem 1
Problem 1
What defines isotopes of the same element?
A
Different number of protons and neutrons
B
Same number of protons, different number of neutrons
C
Same number of protons and neutrons
D
Same number of neutrons, different number of protons
AI tutor
0
Show Answer