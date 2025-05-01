Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Isotopes
Isotopes
Which of the following statements correctly differentiates a neutral atom from an ion?
A neutral atom has no charge, while an ion has a positive charge only.
A neutral atom has equal numbers of protons and electrons, while an ion has unequal numbers.
A neutral atom has more protons than electrons, while an ion has equal numbers.
A neutral atom has more electrons than protons, while an ion has more protons.
