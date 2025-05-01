Skip to main content
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What are valence electrons?
A
Electrons that have a negative charge.
B
Electrons that are not involved in chemical bonding.
C
Electrons found in the innermost shell of an atom.
D
Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in forming bonds.
