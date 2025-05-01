Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the significance of the octet rule in drawing Lewis dot structures?
A
It ensures atoms have eight electrons in their valence shell for stability.
B
It ensures atoms have eight electrons in their innermost shell for stability.
C
It ensures atoms have eight neutrons in their nucleus for stability.
D
It ensures atoms have eight protons in their nucleus for stability.
