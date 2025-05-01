Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is a covalent bond?
A
A bond formed by the attraction between oppositely charged ions.
B
A bond formed by the sharing of electrons between atoms.
C
A bond formed by the sharing of protons between atoms.
D
A bond formed by the transfer of electrons from one atom to another.
