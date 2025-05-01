Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
10. Chemical Bonding / Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
How do you determine the number of valence electrons for main group elements?
A
By counting the total number of electrons in the atom.
B
By looking at the group number of the element.
C
By adding the s and p electrons.
D
By subtracting the atomic number from the mass number.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer