Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
10. Chemical Bonding / Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following correctly represents the Lewis dot symbol for carbon?
A
C with eight dots around it.
B
C with four dots around it.
C
C with two dots around it.
D
C with six dots around it.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer