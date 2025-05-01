Skip to main content
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is a key difference in determining valence electrons for transition metals compared to main group elements?
A
Transition metals' valence electrons are equal to their atomic number.
B
Transition metals' valence electrons include s and d electrons.
C
Transition metals' valence electrons are only in the p orbital.
D
Transition metals have no valence electrons.
