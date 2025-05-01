Introduction to Chemistry
What is the limiting reagent in a chemical reaction?
In a reaction where 50.00 grams of NaCl are used, how many moles of NaCl are present? (Molar mass of NaCl = 58.44 g/mol)
For the reaction: N2 + 3 H2 → 2 NH3, if you start with 28 grams of N2 and 6.0 grams of H2, what is the theoretical yield of NH3 in grams? (Molar masses: N2 = 28 g/mol, H2 = 2.0 g/mol, NH3 = 17 g/mol)
For the reaction: 2 Al + 3 Cl2 → 2 AlCl3, if you start with 5 moles of Al and 6 moles of Cl2, what is the theoretical yield of AlCl3 in moles?
Why is a stoichiometric chart useful when dealing with multiple reactants?