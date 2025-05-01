Skip to main content
Limiting Reagent
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Limiting Reagent / Problem 4
Problem 4

For the reaction: 2 Al + 3 Cl2 → 2 AlCl3, if you start with 5 moles of Al and 6 moles of Cl2, what is the theoretical yield of AlCl3 in moles?