Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Limiting Reagent
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Limiting Reagent
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Limiting Reagent / Problem 4
Problem 4
For the reaction: 2 Al + 3 Cl
2
→ 2 AlCl
3
, if you start with 5 moles of Al and 6 moles of Cl
2
, what is the theoretical yield of AlCl
3
in moles?
A
6 moles
B
3 moles
C
5 moles
D
4 moles
AI tutor
0
Show Answer