Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Limiting Reagent
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Limiting Reagent / Problem 3
Problem 3

For the reaction: N2 + 3 H2 → 2 NH3, if you start with 28 grams of N2 and 6.0 grams of H2, what is the theoretical yield of NH3 in grams? (Molar masses: N2 = 28 g/mol, H2 = 2.0 g/mol, NH3 = 17 g/mol)