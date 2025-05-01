Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Limiting Reagent
Limiting Reagent
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions / Limiting Reagent / Problem 2
Problem 2
In a reaction where 50.00 grams of NaCl are used, how many moles of NaCl are present? (Molar mass of NaCl = 58.44 g/mol)
A
1.000 moles
B
0.500 moles
C
1.142 moles
D
0.8556 moles
