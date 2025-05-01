Introduction to Chemistry
What is the definition of mass percent in chemistry?
How does mass percent relate to the molar mass of an element and a compound?
What is the mass percent of hydrogen in water (H2O)? (Atomic masses: H = 1 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
For the compound Na2CO3, calculate the mass percent of sodium. (Atomic masses: Na = 23 g/mol, C = 12 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
In a pharmaceutical tablet, the mass percent of active ingredient is 25%. If the tablet weighs 200 mg, how much of the active ingredient is present?