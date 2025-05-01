Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Mass Percent
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
6. Chemical Composition / Mass Percent / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the mass percent of hydrogen in water (H
2
O)? (Atomic masses: H = 1 g/mol, O = 16 g/mol)
A
33.3%
B
11.1%
C
5.6%
D
88.9%
