Introduction to Chemistry
Mass Percent
6. Chemical Composition / Mass Percent / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does mass percent relate to the molar mass of an element and a compound?
A
It uses the molar mass of the element and the compound to calculate the percentage of the element in the compound.
B
It is independent of the molar mass of the element.
C
It only considers the molar mass of the compound.
D
It uses the volume of the element and the compound.
