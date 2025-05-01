Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Mass Percent
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
What is the definition of mass percent in chemistry?
A
The percentage of a given element in a compound.
B
The density of an element in a compound.
C
The ratio of the volume of an element to the volume of the compound.
D
The number of moles of an element in a compound.
