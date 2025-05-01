Skip to main content
Measuring Radioactivity
Measuring Radioactivity
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Measuring Radioactivity / Problem 2
Problem 2
A radiation dose of 5 rads with an RBE of 2 is equivalent to how many REMs?
A
20 REM
B
5 REM
C
10 REM
D
2.5 REM
