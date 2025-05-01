Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Measuring Radioactivity
Measuring Radioactivity
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Measuring Radioactivity / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which type of radiation has the highest biological impact per unit of absorbed dose?
A
Alpha particles
B
X-rays
C
Beta particles
D
Gamma rays
