Introduction to Chemistry
Measuring Radioactivity
Measuring Radioactivity
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Measuring Radioactivity / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is the SI unit equivalent for the rad?
A
Becquerel
B
Curie
C
Gray
D
Sivert
