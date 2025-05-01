Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Molecular Formula
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Molecular Formula
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
6. Chemical Composition / Molecular Formula / Problem 5
Problem 5
A compound contains 70% iron and 30% oxygen by mass. What is the empirical formula?
A
Fe
2
O
3
B
FeO
2
C
FeO
D
Fe
3
O
4
AI tutor
0
Show Answer