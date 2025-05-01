Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Molecular Formula
Molecular Formula
6. Chemical Composition / Molecular Formula / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following statements correctly describes the molecular formula?
A
It is used to calculate the percentage composition of a compound.
B
It provides the actual number of atoms of each element in a compound.
C
It provides the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms in a compound.
D
It is always identical to the empirical formula.
