Introduction to Chemistry
Molecular Formula
Molecular Formula
6. Chemical Composition / Molecular Formula / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the primary difference between a molecular formula and an empirical formula?
A
Both formulas show the actual number of atoms.
B
Empirical formula shows the actual number of atoms, while molecular formula shows the simplest ratio.
C
Molecular formula shows the actual number of atoms, while empirical formula shows the simplest ratio.
D
Both formulas show the simplest ratio of atoms.
