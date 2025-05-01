Skip to main content
Molecular Polarity (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Molecular Polarity (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary difference between molecular polarity and bond polarity?
A
Molecular polarity is determined by the number of atoms, while bond polarity is determined by the type of atoms.
B
Molecular polarity refers to the entire molecule, while bond polarity refers to individual bonds.
C
Molecular polarity is only present in ionic compounds, while bond polarity is only present in covalent compounds.
D
Molecular polarity is based on the shape of the molecule, while bond polarity is based on the size of the atoms.
