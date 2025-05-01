Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Molecular Polarity (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Molecular Polarity (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
10. Chemical Bonding / Molecular Polarity (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following best describes bond polarity?
A
Bond polarity is the number of bonds in a molecule.
B
Bond polarity is the overall charge distribution in a molecule.
C
Bond polarity is the unequal sharing of electrons between two atoms.
D
Bond polarity is the ability of a molecule to dissolve in water.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer