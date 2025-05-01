Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Molecular Polarity (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Molecular Polarity (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
10. Chemical Bonding / Molecular Polarity (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following molecules is nonpolar?
A
Hydrogen chloride (HCl)
B
Methane (CH
4
)
C
Ammonia (NH
3
)
D
Water (H
2
O)
AI tutor
0
Show Answer