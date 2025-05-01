Skip to main content
Naming Ionic Compounds
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
5. Molecules and Compounds / Naming Ionic Compounds / Problem 2
Problem 2
In the chemical formula for an ionic compound, which ion is written first?
A
Cation
B
Nonmetal
C
Polyatomic ion
D
Anion
