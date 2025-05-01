Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Naming Ionic Compounds
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Naming Ionic Compounds
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
5. Molecules and Compounds / Naming Ionic Compounds / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the fundamental composition of an ionic compound?
A
Two nonmetals
B
A metal and a nonmetal
C
A positive ion and a negative ion
D
Two metals
AI tutor
0
Show Answer