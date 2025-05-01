Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Naming Ionic Compounds

5. Molecules and Compounds / Naming Ionic Compounds / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following is the correct formula for the compound formed between calcium ions and phosphate ions?
A
Ca
3
(PO
4
)
2
B
Ca(PO
4
)
2
C
Ca
2
(PO
4
)
3
D
CaPO
4
