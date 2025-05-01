Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Nature of Energy
Nature of Energy
3. Matter and Energy / Nature of Energy / Problem 5
Problem 5
A reaction absorbs 2500 joules of energy. Convert this energy to calories (lowercase c).
A
4184 calories.
B
597.6 calories.
C
2500 calories.
D
10460 calories.
