Introduction to Chemistry
Nature of Energy
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
3. Matter and Energy / Nature of Energy / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following best describes potential energy?
A
Energy due to the position of atoms.
B
Energy due to the motion of atoms.
C
Energy associated with temperature.
D
Energy that cannot be converted.
