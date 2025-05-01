Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Nature of Energy
Nature of Energy
3. Matter and Energy / Nature of Energy / Problem 4
Problem 4
If an appliance uses 0.5 kilowatt hours of energy, how many joules of energy does it consume?
A
1.8 x 10
6
joules.
B
1.8 x 10
3
joules.
C
3.6 x 10
6
joules.
D
3.6 x 10
3
joules.
