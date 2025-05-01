Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Classifications
Periodic Table: Classifications
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Classifications / Problem 1
Which of the following is NOT one of the three main classifications of elements on the periodic table?
A
Alloys
B
Nonmetals
C
Metalloids
D
Metals
