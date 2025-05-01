Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Classifications
Periodic Table: Classifications
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Classifications / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which physical property of metals allows them to be hammered into thin sheets without breaking?
A
Opacity
B
Conductivity
C
Luster
D
Malleability
