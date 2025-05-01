Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Classifications
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Classifications / Problem 4
Why is silicon particularly important in the technology industry?
A
It acts as a semiconductor in electronic devices.
B
It is used in the production of glass.
C
It is a good conductor of electricity.
D
It is a lightweight metal used in construction.
