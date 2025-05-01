Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Element Symbols / Problem 5
Given the elements in Group 17 of the periodic table, predict the chemical property they share.
They are all alkali metals.
They are all noble gases.
They are all halogens.
They are all transition metals.
