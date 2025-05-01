Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Element Symbols / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the significance of the periodic law in the organization of the periodic table?
A
It organizes elements based on increasing atomic number.
B
It organizes elements based on their atomic mass.
C
It organizes elements based on their electron configurations.
D
It organizes elements based on recurring chemical properties.
