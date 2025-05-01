Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
4. Atoms and Elements / Periodic Table: Element Symbols / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which element is represented by the symbol 'Fe'?
A
Francium
B
Fermium
C
Iron
D
Fluorine
