Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is electron affinity?
A
The energy released when an electron is removed from a gaseous atom.
B
The energy released when an electron is added to a gaseous atom.
C
The energy required to add an electron to a solid atom.
D
The energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer