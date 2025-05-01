Skip to main content
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the trend of electron affinity as you move up a group in the periodic table?
A
It increases.
B
It decreases.
C
It remains constant.
D
It fluctuates randomly.
