Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) / Problem 4
Which of the following elements is an exception to the general trend of electron affinity?
A
Oxygen
B
Fluorine
C
Chlorine
D
Nitrogen
