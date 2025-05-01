Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
4. Atoms and Elements / Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the charge of an alpha particle?
A
Negative
B
Zero
C
Neutral
D
Positive
AI tutor
0
Show Answer