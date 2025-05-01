Skip to main content
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
4. Atoms and Elements / Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why is the Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment sometimes referred to as the Geiger Marsden experiment?
A
Geiger and Marsden developed the plum pudding model
B
Geiger and Marsden were the first to propose the experiment
C
Geiger and Marsden discovered the neutron
D
Geiger and Marsden played significant roles in conducting the experiment
