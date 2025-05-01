Skip to main content
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
4. Atoms and Elements / Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which component of the Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment was used to detect the deflection of alpha particles?
A
Gold foil
B
Radioactive source
C
Detecting screen
D
Lead box
