Introduction to Chemistry
SI Units (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
SI Units (Simplified)
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / SI Units (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
Combine the concepts of mass and volume to calculate the density of a substance given its mass in kilograms and volume in cubic meters.
A
Density = Mass/Volume, calculate using given values.
B
Density = Mass x Volume, calculate using given values.
C
Density = Mass + Volume, calculate using given values.
D
Density = Volume/Mass, calculate using given values.
