Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
SI Units (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
SI Units (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / SI Units (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following is the SI base unit for mass?
A
Ounce (oz)
B
Gram (g)
C
Pound (lb)
D
Kilogram (kg)
AI tutor
0
Show Answer